Carer died at home from alcohol poisoning, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A carer died in her home from alcohol poisoning, an inquest has heard.

Susan Lyon, 64, from Compass Tower on Munnings Road, Norwich, died on September 2 and was discovered in her home.

The inquest opening took place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on King Street, Norwich, on October 29.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake said the cause of death was fatal alcohol poisoning.

A full inquest is due to take place on February 4.

Mrs Lake also opened and adjourned two separate unrelated deaths.

Unemployed Darren Boys, 45, who lived in the St Martins Dibden Road homeless hostel, was found dead in his room on August 10.

His cause of death was combined multi-drug toxicity. A full inquest will take place on March 10.

Prisoner Peter Nunn, 82, died at HMP Norwich on Knox Road on October 22 from old age. A full inquest will take place on August 3.