Inquests opened and adjourned into two men who died in their homes

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

Separate inquests have been opened and adjourned into two west Norfolk men.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An opening into the death of Adrian Mitchell, 51, was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Carrow House, Norwich, on July 24.

Senior coroner, Jacqueline Lake, said Mr Mitchell lived in Highgate, King's Lynn, and died at his home on March 8, 2019.

She said his medical cause of death was toxicity, fatty liver disease, heart disease and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The inquest was adjourned until December 6 at the King's Lynn coroner's court.

An inquest opening was also held on July 24 into the death of Geoffrey Feasey, 72, from Napthans Lane in Wimbotsham, near Downham Market.

Mrs Lake said Mr Feasey, 72, was a retired lorry driver who died at his home on June 5, 2019.

She added the medical cause of death was hanging.

The inquest was adjourned until August 23.