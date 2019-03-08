Search

Advanced search

Shane's death leaves 'a massive hole in all our hearts'

PUBLISHED: 16:15 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 27 September 2019

Family have paid tribute to Shane Watson, who died after his car left the road and collided with a tree Picture: Courtesy of the Watson family

Family have paid tribute to Shane Watson, who died after his car left the road and collided with a tree Picture: Courtesy of the Watson family

Archant

The death of a popular 24-year-old has left "a massive hole" in the hearts of his family and friends.

Tributes left at the crash scene on Magdalen High Road Picture: Chris BishopTributes left at the crash scene on Magdalen High Road Picture: Chris Bishop

Shane Watson was driving along Magdalen High Road at St Germans, near King's Lynn, when his car collided with a tree and a telegraph pole before overturning in a field, an inquest heard today.

Labourer Mr Watson of Manor Drive, Terrington St John, who had a young son, was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of Wednesday, March 20.

Assistant coroner Simon Milburn, sitting at King's Lynn, concluded he died as a result of the crash, after hearing evidence from police and medical professionals.

The scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, at St Germans Picture: Chris BishopThe scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, at St Germans Picture: Chris Bishop

In a statement after the hearing, his family said: "Shane was a family-orientated man, he was a great dad and a hard worker. He would help anyone out in need.

"Shane will be sadly missed by his son, his family and all his friends. His death has left a massive hole in all of our hearts."

A post mortem report revealed Mr Watson died from traumatic head injuries sustained in the crash. A toxicologist's report said he had a blood alcohol level of 182mg per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.

A touching family tribute left at the crash scene Picture: Chris BishopA touching family tribute left at the crash scene Picture: Chris Bishop

The inquest heard that the stretch of road where the crash happened had been resurfaced the previous day and signs were in place warning drivers not to exceed 20mph because of loose chippings.

Police collision investigator Paul McKay said he was unable to calculate the speed Mr Watson was travelling at, but the levels of damage to the car, tree and telegraph pole suggested it was not a low speed.

He said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, adding had he been doing so it was likely his injuries would have been less severe.

A sign near the scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, at St Germans, warns of skid risk Picture: Chris BishopA sign near the scene of the fatal crash on Magdalen High Road, at St Germans, warns of skid risk Picture: Chris Bishop

He added the reason Mr Watson lost control of the car were not known, but his level of intoxication and failure to drive according to prevailing road conditions were the most likely conclusions.

Summing up, Mr Milburn said Mr Watson's death was a due to a road traffic collision.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Town hit by ‘devastating’ shop closures as fourth business shuts its doors

Sheringham clothing shop Never Be Famous, which is the latest in a string of High Street businesses to have closed down in the past few months. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

‘We won’t be swallowed up’: Anger at bid to make Norfolk hamlet disappear

Beckhithe village is set to lose its name and merge with a neighbouring village. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley

Former airbase outbuilding set to become 300-bed accommodation centre

Nigel Finkel at the former Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall that is being converted into a residential centre. Picture: Neil Perry

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New pub landlord promises to pour the cheapest pints in town

The Lattice House, which has reverted to its original name prior to reopening Picture: Chris Bishop

Oil and gas company enters liquidation with 60 jobs at risk

Epic International in Great Yarmouth has fallen into administration. Picture: GoogleMaps

TEAM NEWS: Fahrmann set to replace Krul for depleted City at Crystal Palace

Ralf Fahrmann is in contention for a Premier League debut at Crystal Palace Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man accused of forcing someone to swallow human bodily waste

Wayland Prison. Picture: Ian Burt

Firefighters tackling large farm building blaze

Firefighters are tackling a large farm storage building fire in Bressingham. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists