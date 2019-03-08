Shane's death leaves 'a massive hole in all our hearts'
PUBLISHED: 16:15 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 27 September 2019
Archant
The death of a popular 24-year-old has left "a massive hole" in the hearts of his family and friends.
Shane Watson was driving along Magdalen High Road at St Germans, near King's Lynn, when his car collided with a tree and a telegraph pole before overturning in a field, an inquest heard today.
Labourer Mr Watson of Manor Drive, Terrington St John, who had a young son, was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of Wednesday, March 20.
Assistant coroner Simon Milburn, sitting at King's Lynn, concluded he died as a result of the crash, after hearing evidence from police and medical professionals.
In a statement after the hearing, his family said: "Shane was a family-orientated man, he was a great dad and a hard worker. He would help anyone out in need.
"Shane will be sadly missed by his son, his family and all his friends. His death has left a massive hole in all of our hearts."
A post mortem report revealed Mr Watson died from traumatic head injuries sustained in the crash. A toxicologist's report said he had a blood alcohol level of 182mg per 100ml of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.
The inquest heard that the stretch of road where the crash happened had been resurfaced the previous day and signs were in place warning drivers not to exceed 20mph because of loose chippings.
Police collision investigator Paul McKay said he was unable to calculate the speed Mr Watson was travelling at, but the levels of damage to the car, tree and telegraph pole suggested it was not a low speed.
He said he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision, adding had he been doing so it was likely his injuries would have been less severe.
He added the reason Mr Watson lost control of the car were not known, but his level of intoxication and failure to drive according to prevailing road conditions were the most likely conclusions.
Summing up, Mr Milburn said Mr Watson's death was a due to a road traffic collision.
