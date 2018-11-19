Man found on fire outside homeless hostel named ahead of inquest

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google Archant

An inquest into the death of a Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel opens tomorrow.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Edward Hinds was discovered on fire near a YMCA hostel in Peterborough at about 8.20am on November 8.

He was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance, but was later airlifted to a specialist burns unit in Chelmsford.

Cambridgeshire police later confirmed that the man, who was aged in his 20s, died on November 9.

Speaking earlier this month, passer-by Shazad Ali described how he rushed over to help Mr Hinds.

The 33-year-old spotted him engulfed in flames outside the YMCA on Wellington Street.

He said: “It was horrific to see. He was fully alight, head to toe.

“I was about to get out of my car to go to the shop and saw him out of the corner of my eye about 50m away.

“I couldn’t believe what I was watching. He was walking at a normal pace, he wasn’t screaming or shouting.

“Your mind plays crazy games with you, and I thought ‘this is a stunt or a scene from a film’.

“But I drove as fast as I could to get to him.

“His skin was blistering up and that was the moment I realised the fire was not stopping.”

Mr Ali, who lives in Peterborough, said he used his jacket to smother the flames.

Another woman arrived at the scene and the pair both covered the man to protect him from the elements.

An inquest will be opened at Huntingdon Coroners’ Court on Tuesday, November 20.