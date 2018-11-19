Search

Advanced search

Man found on fire outside homeless hostel named ahead of inquest

19 November, 2018 - 14:40
A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

A Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel has died in hospital. Photo: Google

Archant

An inquest into the death of a Norfolk man found on fire outside a homeless hostel opens tomorrow.

Edward Hinds was discovered on fire near a YMCA hostel in Peterborough at about 8.20am on November 8.

He was initially taken to Peterborough City Hospital by ambulance, but was later airlifted to a specialist burns unit in Chelmsford.

Cambridgeshire police later confirmed that the man, who was aged in his 20s, died on November 9.

Speaking earlier this month, passer-by Shazad Ali described how he rushed over to help Mr Hinds.

The 33-year-old spotted him engulfed in flames outside the YMCA on Wellington Street.

He said: “It was horrific to see. He was fully alight, head to toe.

“I was about to get out of my car to go to the shop and saw him out of the corner of my eye about 50m away.

“I couldn’t believe what I was watching. He was walking at a normal pace, he wasn’t screaming or shouting.

“Your mind plays crazy games with you, and I thought ‘this is a stunt or a scene from a film’.

“But I drove as fast as I could to get to him.

“His skin was blistering up and that was the moment I realised the fire was not stopping.”

Mr Ali, who lives in Peterborough, said he used his jacket to smother the flames.

Another woman arrived at the scene and the pair both covered the man to protect him from the elements.

An inquest will be opened at Huntingdon Coroners’ Court on Tuesday, November 20.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Oops! Chemical alert caused by running club scattering flour in town centre

Members of the Bicester and Norfolk Hash House Harriers with one of their flour markers which was cordoned off Picture: Chris Bishop

Boat sinks after catching fire in the Broads

Firefighters and the Coastguard tackled a boat fire in Barton Turf. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

REVEALED: The 215 Norfolk villages that could be left ‘fossilised’

Wolferton is one of the villages listed in the report as at risk. Picture: Ian Burt

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

A man left his car and tried to get into another vehicle in a road rage incident on the A149 Caister Road. Picture: Google Maps

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Video ‘There is something for every generation’ - Christmas Spectacular returns to Potters

Potters Christmas Spectacular Credit: Potters

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast