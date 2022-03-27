A 28-year-old who was found dead in her flat in north Norfolk had recently been diagnosed with cervical cancer, an inquest heard.

The family of Billie-Jo Saint, of Goodwin Road, Mundesley, described feeling “totally shocked” when faced with the devastating news that she had been found by police officers on the floor of her living room.

And despite having a previous diagnosis of low mood back in 2014, her loved ones reported Miss Saint saying just days before she died that she “had a lot to look forward to” after booking her driving test.

Miss Saint was born on February 11, 1993, in Norwich.

She was adopted at the age of seven months old and had a long history of childhood problems, eventually being diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and attention deficit disorder.

The weeks leading up to her death revealed she had been suffering from relationship and personal stresses but appeared to be coping well, the inquest was told.

As well as a recent break-up and caring for her father, she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer but was told it was in the early stages and would be “perfectly treatable”.

In a statement read out at the inquest held at County Hall on March 25, her sister, Kayleigh May, said: "She was an outgoing person and loving sister who always helped people out and never let people stand in her way.

“Not only was she my sister but she was also my best friend and we shared our highs and lows with each other.

“She never talked about suicide or showed signs of it.”

She added that Miss Saint had recently separated from her long-term partner but was “handling it very well and planning her future” but that she had also “jumped into a new relationship” which appeared to have some early difficulties.

A statement from friend Naomi Stanton, was also read out. Ms Stanton said: “I never felt Billie-Jo was in such a bad place to the point of taking her life but I can see how over a few months of on-going things could accumulate and how her health worries could have been the last straw.”

Miss Saint was found in her flat by police officers following concern for her safety.

Her neighbour, Dean Woodhouse, who it appeared Miss Saint was hoping to have a relationship with, called 999 following distressing messages sent to his phone threatening to take an overdose of prescribed medication.

After forcing entry to the property, Miss Saint was found dead in her living room on June 16, 2021.

Simon Milburn, assistant coroner for Norfolk, concluded she died as a result of misadventure, following fatal levels of prescribed medication.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.