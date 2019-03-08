Norwich bricklayer died after taking drugs

James Blevins, 49, died in St Benedicts Street, Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant 2012

A 49-year-old bricklayer was found dead in Norwich after taking drugs, an inquest has heard.

James Blevins, of Johnson Place, Norwich, died at St Benedicts Street on December 30, 2018.

His body was identified more than three weeks later at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on January 22.

At an inquest opening on Thursday, Norfolk Coroner's Court heard the medical cause of death was due to opioid, cocaine and amphetamine toxicity.

The court heard Mr Blevins worked as a bricklayer and was born on July 7, 1968, in Norwich.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest to take place on September 4.