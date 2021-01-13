Prison inmate with Covid-19 died in hospital, inquest hears

Published: 9:55 AM January 13, 2021

HMP Bure, Tunstead Road, ScottowGV's of the new sex offender prison HMP Bure, based on the former RAF Coltishall baseFor:EDPCopy:Ben Kendall - Credit: Colin Finch

An inquest has opened into the death of a prison inmate who died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.

Steven Freeman, an inmate at Bure Prison in Badersfield, near Scottow, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital earlier this month.

An inquest into his death opened on Wednesday, January 13, and heard how 66-year-old Mr Freeman, from Walsall, had died in hospital on January 5.

His medical cause of death was given as Covid-19, atrial fibrillation and rheumatoid arthritis.

The court heard how his identity had been confirmed to the coroner's office by a family liaison officer at Bure Prison, a specialist facility for men convicted of sexual offences.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the hearing until a full inquest, which will be held at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Tuesday, July 6.



