Prison inmate with Covid-19 died in hospital, inquest hears
- Credit: Colin Finch
An inquest has opened into the death of a prison inmate who died in hospital after testing positive for Covid-19.
Steven Freeman, an inmate at Bure Prison in Badersfield, near Scottow, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital earlier this month.
An inquest into his death opened on Wednesday, January 13, and heard how 66-year-old Mr Freeman, from Walsall, had died in hospital on January 5.
His medical cause of death was given as Covid-19, atrial fibrillation and rheumatoid arthritis.
The court heard how his identity had been confirmed to the coroner's office by a family liaison officer at Bure Prison, a specialist facility for men convicted of sexual offences.
Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the hearing until a full inquest, which will be held at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Tuesday, July 6.
