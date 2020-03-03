Search

Inquest opens into 'tragic loss' of teaching assistant found in River Wensum

PUBLISHED: 08:12 03 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:42 03 March 2020

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Clare Kerrison, 48, from The Street in Old Costessey, who has been reported missing. Picture: Norfolk Police

Norfolk Police

A teaching assistant whose body was discovered in the River Wensum died by drowning, an inquest has heard.

The body of Clare Kerrison, 48, and of The Street in Costessey, was found by police in the river on February 21.

She had been reported missing just days earlier, having left her home at 11pm on February 18.

Her disappearance prompted searches from the emergency services.

On Friday, February 21, police recovered Mrs Kerrison's body from the River Wensum between Costessey and Hellesdon.

An inquest into death was opened at Norfolk Coroners' Court on Tuesday, March 3.

It heard how Mrs Kerrison was formally identified by her husband Mark on February 26.

Her medical cause of death was recorded as drowning and cold water immersion.

The hearing was adjourned until 10am on August 20, when a full inquest will be held.

Mrs Kerrison was a teaching assistant at St Augustine's Catholic Primary School in Costessey. In its latest newsletter, the school thanked the community for its support and encouraged children to focus on positive memories of Mrs Kerrison.

It reads: "The school staff would like to thank the school community for their compassion, consideration and support this week, following the tragic loss of Mrs Kerrison."

