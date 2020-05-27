Inquest opens into death of farmer

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a farmer who died at his home earlier this year.

Glenn Kittle, 57 and of Welbeck Farm in Brooke, died on Sunday, February 2, on the same farm where he worked.

On Wednesday, an inquest into his death was opened by senior coroner Jacqueline Lake at Norfolk Coroner’s Court in Norwich.

During the short hearing, Ms Lake confirmed Mr Kittle had been identified by his wife following his death.

Ms Lake added that his medical cause of death was unascertained and that he was believed to have died an unexplained death linked to alcohol misuse.

The hearing also confirmed that Mr Kittle was born in Loddon but lived and worked on Welbeck Farm on Norwich Road in Brooke.

A full inquest was scheduled to take place on Friday, August 14.