Inquest opens into death of motorcyclist who died in Easter Sunday crash

The A1067 at Bawdeswell, where the crash took place. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP Archant

An inquest has opened into the death of a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Bawdeswell on Easter Sunday.

Lukasz Parszcz, 36, of Spencer Road, Norwich, died on Sunday, April 21, after a collision with a car on the A1067, near to the junction with the B1147 Dereham Road.

At the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Friday, the medical cause of death was given as extensive injury to the chest and thoracic spine due to a road traffic collision.

The court heard Mr Parszcz was born on March 30, 1983, in Poland and was employed as a factory worker.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake adjourned the inquest for a review on August 2.