Norwich electrician died in his home, inquest opening hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest has opened into the death of a Norwich electrician who died in his home earlier this month.

Rob Humphreys, who was born in Buckhurst Hill in Essex, died on Monday, July 20 in his home on Plumstead Road East in Norwich.

On Tuesday, an inquest into his death was opened and adjourned at Norfolk Coroner’s Court until 11am on Friday, October 16.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told the hearing that Mr Humphreys worked as an electrician and died aged 63.

His medical cause of death was given as hanging.

• If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 113 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android.