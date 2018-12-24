Search

Inquest hears crash injuries contributed to Great Yarmouth woman’s death

24 December, 2018 - 11:12
Carrow House, home of Norfolk Coroners Court, where a number of inquests were opened on Christmas Eve. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The death of a woman in Great Yarmouth has been linked to injuries she sustained in a road accident nine years ago.

A review of the inquest of James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe in 2017, has been heard at Norfolk Coroners Court. Picture: Courtesy of Kevin CopplestoneA review of the inquest of James Criddle, who died in an industrial incident in Besthorpe in 2017, has been heard at Norfolk Coroners Court. Picture: Courtesy of Kevin Copplestone

Melanie Bruce, 55, was found at her home in Beccles Road by husband Steve in the early hours of December 14.

At the inquest opening at Norfolk Coroners Court on Monday, the primary cause of death was given as bronchopneumonia, with a secondary cause of a traumatic brain injury she sustained in a road traffic collision in 2009.

Yvonne Blake, Norfolk area coroner, adjourned the inquest until 11am on April 23, 2019.

The following inquests were also opened and adjourned on Monday, to be heard in full at the same court:

– For Jean Killigrew, 77, who was found at her home address in Rye Close, North Walsham by a carer on September 25. The primary cause of death was given as toxicity from meptazinol, an opioid pain medication. The inquest was adjourned until 2pm on May 21, 2019.

– For Arthur Callf, 95, a resident of Burlingham House care home near Norwich, who died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on December 18 of a traumatic subdural and intra-cerebral haemorrhage following a fall from a chair. The case was adjourned until 3pm on March 14, 2019.

– For Edward Catchpole, 82, of Annison Close, Lowestoft, who died at the James Paget Hospital in Gorleston on December 14 following a fall. The primary cause of death was given as aspiration pneumonia, with secondary causes of dementia, recurrent falls, fractured neck and femur, and kidney diseases. His inquest was adjourned until 3pm on March 19, 2019.

There was also a review of the inquest of James Criddle, who was killed in an industrial accident on July 15, 2017. Ms Blake said someone had been charged with manslaughter and health and safety breaches in regard to the incident and was due to stand trial in March. A full inquest into Mr Criddle’s death will be held following the trial.

