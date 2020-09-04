Man died after falling from Hunstanton cliffs

A 62-year-old man died in hospital after falling from the cliffs at Hunstanton.

Timothy Wood, from Terrington St Clement, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) on March 10.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday, March, 20, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, gave his cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries.

It is understood that prior to his death Mr Wood had been reported missing. He was then found at the bottom of Hunstanton cliffs by police before being admitted to the QEH.

The inquest has been adjourned for a full hearing at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on September 4, 2020.