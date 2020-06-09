Teenager who died at Norwich railway station named

An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager from London who died after being electrocuted at Norwich railway station. Picture: Lesley Buckley (c) copyright newzulu.com

An inquest has opened into the death of a teenager from London who died after being electrocuted at Norwich railway station.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Maksymilian Malecki, 17, died at the station on February 26.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, June 9, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk said Mr Malecki was a student who lived in London.

She said his body had been identified by a member of British Transport Police.

His cause of death was given as electrocution.

Emergency services, including the police, ambulance and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to Norwich railway station just before 2am.

Following Mr Malecki’s death, the station was completely closed for part of the morning with three of the platforms - and the trains at them - cordoned off while emergency services attended.

The inquest has been adjourned to December 4, for a full hearing at King’s Lynn Coroner’s Court.