Body of missing former Royal Marine found on Winterton beach, inquest hears

Former Royal Marine Lee Fitzgerald, from Gislingham, has been missing for more than 10 days and is believed to have travelled to Great Yarmouth. Picture: FITZGERALD FAMILY FITZGERALD FAMILY

An inquest has opened into the death of a former Royal Marine whose body was found on Winterton beach.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lee Fitzgerald, 47, was reported missing from his home in Gislingham, near Eye, on January 13.

His body was discovered on Winterton beach on March 6.

At an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said before his death Mr Fitzgerald had been employed as a security consultant.

His cause of death was given as unascertained.

The inquest has been adjourned until August 11.