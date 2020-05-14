Body of missing former Royal Marine found on Winterton beach, inquest hears
PUBLISHED: 11:52 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 14 May 2020
FITZGERALD FAMILY
An inquest has opened into the death of a former Royal Marine whose body was found on Winterton beach.
Lee Fitzgerald, 47, was reported missing from his home in Gislingham, near Eye, on January 13.
His body was discovered on Winterton beach on March 6.
At an inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Thursday, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said before his death Mr Fitzgerald had been employed as a security consultant.
His cause of death was given as unascertained.
The inquest has been adjourned until August 11.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.