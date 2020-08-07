Inquest opened into the death of 33-year-old man
PUBLISHED: 08:30 08 August 2020
An inquest has opened into the death of a 33-year-old man from Narborough, near King’s Lynn.
James Bishop died in Gressenhall, on July 23.
At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Friday, August 7, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Bishop had been employed as a manufacturer.
His medical cause of death was given as hanging.
The inquest has been adjourned for a full hearing on October 21.
• If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123. Both services are available 24 hours 7 days a week. You can also download the Stay Alive app on Apple & Android
