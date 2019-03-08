Search

Man found dead by busy road near mental health services, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 16:22 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:22 04 October 2019

A man who had a history of mental health problems was found dead in woodland near a busy road, an inquest has heard.

Darrell Helgeson, 53, was found by police officers in woodland in Hardings Way, King's Lynn, at about 5.30am on March 4.

An inquest on Friday, held at Bishop's Lynn House in King's Lynn, heard how the project manager had a history of mental health issues, drinking and self harm.

The inquest heard that at the end of February this year, Mr Helgeson had made threats to take his own life.

Police were notified of the messages, with officers able to trace and speak to Mr Helgeson at Stuart House Hotel, King's Lynn, where he confirmed he wouldn't harm himself. Officers explained how to get support.

But just before 5.30am on March 4, PC William Parker was called to Hardings Way, near the wellbeing centre, by a member of the public who had found a body.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake gave a conclusion of death by hanging.

If you need support, call the free Samaritans helpline on 116 123, 24 hours a day.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

