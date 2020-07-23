Norfolk man died in Spanish hospital after being put on ventilator, inquest hears

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A Norfolk man died in a Spanish hospital after being put on a ventilator, an inquest has heard.

Jonathan Impson, 38, of Lords Lane, Burgh Castle, near Great Yarmouth, died in the southern village of Huércal-Overa, Andalusia, on June 1.

He was visiting with his mother, Irene Impson, and arrived on March 11 when he cut his head and hurt his thigh after falling into a cupboard.

Mr Impson was taken to hospital after vomiting blood on May 29.

His inquest took place on July 23 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court, when area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Impson’s condition deteriorated rapidly, forcing him to be put on a ventilator due to issues with his liver and kidneys.

In evidence, his mother said her son normally drank a bottle of vodka a day.

Mrs Impson said in the five days before he was taken to hospital on May 29, he told her he did not feel well and reduced his drinking.

Ms Blake said the medical cause of death was unascertained and gave a narrative conclusion in which the fall was unlikely to have contributed to the death.