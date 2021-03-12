News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Shop worker died from natural causes, inquest rules

Clarissa Place

Published: 6:56 AM March 12, 2021   
An inquest was held into the death of Julie Jackman from Bradwell - Credit: Archant

An inquest has ruled a Norfolk woman died of natural causes.

Julie Jackman from Bradwell, was diagnosed with mesothelioma in November 2018 after experiencing shortness of breath. She died at home on February 22 this year.

The inquest in Norwich on Thursday heard Mrs Jackman and her husband Terance spoke to Rosemary Giles from Irwin Mitchell about how she may have come into contact with asbestos, which is a common cause of mesothelioma. 

Mrs Jackman worked at a number of businesses in Great Yarmouth from the age of 15, predominantly as a machinist in "old factory buildings".

The solicitor said Mrs Jackman told her asbestos was present but was unable to give specific details. 

The 63-year-old's medical cause of death was given as mesothelioma pleural. 

Jacqueline Lake, senior coroner for Norfolk, concluded the shop worker died of natural causes as the evidence did not reveal she came into contact with asbestos during her working life.

The coroner offered her sympathy to Mrs Jackman's family.



