Inquest adjourned into death of motorcyclist on A10

Published: 10:47 AM January 22, 2021

Bunches of flowers have been placed beside the A10 at South Runcton, where a motorcyclist died in a collision Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

An inquest into the death of a man in his 20s who was killed in a crash more than a year ago has been adjourned.

Motorcyclist Zach Futter was 21 when he died in a crash on the A10 at South Runcton on Monday, January 13, 2020.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroners' Court into the veterinary nurse's death opened on January 22 that year and was adjourned.

A year to the day later, the same court heard how a full inquest could not be scheduled as investigations into the incident were ongoing.

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake adjourned the case until April 21, when a further review will be held.

At the opening last year, Ms Lake said his medical case of death was a haemorrhage due to a road traffic collision.

Mr Futter, from King's Lynn, was a former student of the College of West Anglia and Springwood High School.