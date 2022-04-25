Hermes driver may not have been wearing seatbelt before Sandringham crash

Flowers and tributes left at the scene of the crash in which Wayne Handley died - Credit: Chris Bishop

A parcel delivery driver who died when his car hit a tree on the Sandringham estate may not have been wearing a seatbelt at the time, an inquest has heard.

Wayne Handley, 50, of Lynn Road, Ingoldisthorpe, was killed in the crash on King's Avenue while making deliveries in the area on the afternoon of September 3, 2021.

On Monday, an inquest at County Hall in Norwich heard Mr Handley's SSangYong Tivoli car had been travelling towards Sandringham from Anmer when it left the road and veered to the left and right before striking the tree at around 1.50pm.

Mr Handley was pronounced dead at the scene. Assistant coroner Simon Milburn said a post mortem examination gave the cause of death as multiple traumatic injuries.

Police collision investigators said there were no faults with the car which could have caused the crash, but the driver's seatbelt was stowed, meaning it was "unlikely" he was wearing it when the collision occurred.

Police put out signs appealing for witnesses to come forward after the collision at Sandringham on September 3, 2021 - Credit: Chris Bishop

Officers said they did not know how fast Mr Handley was travelling beforehand or why his car left the road.

They said in a report it was possible he lost control "as a consequence of reacting to the presence of wildlife on the carriageway".

Toxicology tests revealed Mr Handley had used cannabis but it was not possible to tell how much and when.

Mr Milburn said there was no evidence that he was under the influence or that the drug had played any role in the collision.

Witness David Brown said in a statement he was watching wildlife with his wife from King's Avenue when a small silver car drove past therm at speed before before they heard a loud bang.

The couple went to investigate, found the SSangYong and called the emergency services.

The crash happened on King's Avenue, between Sandringham and Anmer - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Milburn said members of the public had tried to help Mr Handley before the emergency services arrived on the scene.

Mr Handley's mother, Norma, said in a statement her son lived with her and made her life "full and happy".

She said he loved his life as a Hermes delivery driver and on the day of his death had deliveries to make around Sandringham, Dersingham and Snettisham.

Summing up, Mr Milburn said there was no explanation as to why Mr Handley had lost control of the vehicle. He concluded his death was the result of a road traffic collision.