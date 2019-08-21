Search

Inquest to be opened into death of popular Norwich City fan killed in NDR crash

21 August, 2019 - 06:30
Norwich City fan David Powell was killed in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (Picture: Archant Library)

Archant

The inquest into the death of a popular Norwich City fan, who died in a crash on the Northern Distributor Road. will be opened today.

David Powell, 49, from Attleborough, died last Wednesday night after a crash on the A1270 NDR at Horsham St Faith.

Mr Powell had been a Canaries supporter for many years and special tributes to him are being planned for Norwich's Carrow Road game against Chelsea on Saturday (August 24), with a minute's applause on 49 minutes to reflect his age.

Police believe Mr Powell, who had stopped his blue BMW on the roadside, was inspecting the car for damage after hitting an animal.

He was then hit in a crash between two vehicles - an orange MG3, driven by a man, and a small silver car similar to a Peugeot 106 or Citroen C1, driven by a woman.

He was involved with the Norwich City Fans Social Club and in a statement the group said: "Everyone connected with the fans social club are devastated to hear of the desperately sad news about David Powell. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this saddest of times. RIP our dear, beloved friend."

Mr Powell's inquest is due to be opened by area coroner Yvonne Blake at NorfolK Coroner's Court this morning.

