News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Woman who died in A143 crash named

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 12:22 PM January 1, 2021   
Michelle Overy

Michelle Overy died after her car was involved in a collision with another vehicle on the A143 at Thorpe Abbotts, near Diss - Credit: Google

A woman who suffered fatal injuries in a collision on the A143 in South Norfolk has been named in court papers.

Michelle Overy, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash , which happened at Thorpe Abbots, near Diss.

Her Ford C-Max was involved in a collision with a Mercedes GLC 220 on the evening of Friday, December 18.

The driver of the Mercedes, who was also a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Mrs Overy, who came from the Lowestoft area, worked as a catering supervisor at The Limes Primary Academy, at Oulton Broad.

You may also want to watch:

An inquest into her death is due to be opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Monday. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Latest figures show where Covid has been rising and falling in Norfolk
  2. 2 Body of missing man found in field
  3. 3 Police seize equipment as New Year's Eve music event flouts Covid restrictions
  1. 4 Vintage tearoom run by mum and daughter to close
  2. 5 Named and shamed: Employers who did not pay staff minimum wage
  3. 6 Emergency service worker 'patronised and humiliated' by Post Office staff
  4. 7 First meteor shower of 2021 to light up Norfolk
  5. 8 Hotel offers to become vaccination station to speed up jab roll-out
  6. 9 Owners of stately home unveil new glamping site
  7. 10 Police appeal to help catch wanted woman
Lowestoft News
Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

'Inadequate' school joins academy trust

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

'Stupidly busy': Warning that town is 'not open for day trips'

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon

Two-month-old baby among more than 400 'pauper's funerals' in Norfolk

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon

Former Norwich teacher who taught for four decades dies aged 68

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon