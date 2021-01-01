Woman who died in A143 crash named
Published: 12:22 PM January 1, 2021
A woman who suffered fatal injuries in a collision on the A143 in South Norfolk has been named in court papers.
Michelle Overy, 45, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash , which happened at Thorpe Abbots, near Diss.
Her Ford C-Max was involved in a collision with a Mercedes GLC 220 on the evening of Friday, December 18.
The driver of the Mercedes, who was also a woman in her 40s, was taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
Mrs Overy, who came from the Lowestoft area, worked as a catering supervisor at The Limes Primary Academy, at Oulton Broad.
An inquest into her death is due to be opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Monday.
