Inquest into Terrington teen’s death awaiting evidence

PUBLISHED: 12:48 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:48 09 November 2018

King's Lynn magistrates court, where the hearing took place Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

The inquest into the death of a teenager has been adjourned.

Maisie Newell, 13, died at Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn, on April 8, 2014.

At a brief review hearing today area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake said she was waiting for an expert to review some of the evidence in the case before proceeding with a full inquest.

She adjourned the inquest into Miss Newell’s death until March 8, 2019.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

