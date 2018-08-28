Inquest into Terrington teen’s death awaiting evidence
PUBLISHED: 12:48 09 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:48 09 November 2018
Archant
The inquest into the death of a teenager has been adjourned.
Maisie Newell, 13, died at Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn, on April 8, 2014.
At a brief review hearing today area coroner for Norfolk Yvonne Blake said she was waiting for an expert to review some of the evidence in the case before proceeding with a full inquest.
She adjourned the inquest into Miss Newell’s death until March 8, 2019.
