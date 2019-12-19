Inquest suspended into death of woman killed by husband

Michael and Frances Hubbard. Picture: East Anglia News Service East Anglia News Service

An inquest into the death of an elderly woman who was killed by her husband has been permanently adjourned following a court case.

Hilda Hubbard, 76, known as Frances, died in her home in Brooke on September 23 last year.

A post mortem exam examination found she died from multiple stab wounds.

Following the completion of criminal proceedings a review hearing into Mrs Hubbard's death was held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday.

Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk said she was "content for the inquest not to be resumed" and permanently adjourned.

Michael Hubbard, 82, Mrs Hubbard's husband, was charged with her murder but was found not fit to stand trial as he had been diagnosed with dementia with Lewy bodies and was unfit to plead.

At Norwich Crown Court on Tuesday December 17 he was sentenced to a hospital order under section 31 of the Mental Health Act.