Inquest hears boy, 4, died in stair gate accident
PUBLISHED: 11:34 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:01 23 October 2019
An inquest into the death of a child who died after becoming trapped between two stair gates has been adjourned.
A review was held into the death of four-year-old Draco Chapman, who died in Norwich on April 23 this year, at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Wednesday.
Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the child had become "trapped between two stair gates at the bottom of stairs" at his home address.
She said they were not ready for a full inquest to be held, and that another review would be held at the end of January next year.
