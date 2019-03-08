Inquest hears boy, 4, died in stair gate accident

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroners Court is held. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest into the death of a child who died after becoming trapped between two stair gates has been adjourned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

A review was held into the death of four-year-old Draco Chapman, who died in Norwich on April 23 this year, at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Wednesday.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake said the child had become "trapped between two stair gates at the bottom of stairs" at his home address.

She said they were not ready for a full inquest to be held, and that another review would be held at the end of January next year.