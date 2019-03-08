Search

Inquest opens into death of 33-year-old offshore rigger

PUBLISHED: 11:34 01 August 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 01 August 2019

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

The inquest into the death of a 33-year-old offshore rigger has opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court.

Daniel Hansby-Patterson died at his home in Great Yarmouth on Friday March 30 and was identified by his partner of 12 years.

His medical cause of death was given as opioid toxicity.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake adjourned the inquest to 10 am on January 30, 2020, at Norfolk Coroners court in Norwich, to allow police enquiries to continue.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

