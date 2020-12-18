Inquest into death of electrician manager adjourned

Published: 3:13 PM December 18, 2020

The inquest into the death of an electrician manager who died in a crash on the A1065 has been adjourned.

Darren Goldsby, from Colkirk, Fakenham, died at the scene of a crash near the Newton Road junction at Castle Acre on Saturday, August 8.

An inquest into his death was opened at Norfolk's Coroner's Court on Tuesday, September 22, and a further review was held on Friday, December 18.

During the brief hearing, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake told the court that as investigations were still ongoing, the full inquest was not yet ready to be heard.

Ms Lake adjourned the hearing for a further review on Thursday, March 18, 2021.

Mr Goldsby was born in Solihull, near Birmingham and was an electrician manager.