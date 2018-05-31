Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack's life, inquest hears

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Police and paramedics tried to save the life of Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack at her home in London, an inquest has heard.

The inquest into the death of Miss Flack, 40, opened at Poplar Coroner's Court in east London on Wednesday.

Coroner's officer Sandra Polson said police were driving through Northwold Road, Stoke Newington, London, on Saturday February 15 when they were flagged down.

She said Miss Flack was "found lying on her back, she had apparently been found hanging".

Police attempted resuscitation, which was then continued by paramedics, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was identified by her sister, Jody Flack.

The inquest heard the provisional cause of death was given as suspension by ligature.

The hearing, which lasted four minutes, was adjourned until August 5.

No members of Miss Flack's family were present at the inquest.

- For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org