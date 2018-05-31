Search

Advanced search

Police and paramedics tried to save Caroline Flack's life, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 10:38 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:48 19 February 2020

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

The inquest has opened into the death of Caroline Flack. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

Police and paramedics tried to save the life of Norfolk television presenter Caroline Flack at her home in London, an inquest has heard.

The inquest into the death of Miss Flack, 40, opened at Poplar Coroner's Court in east London on Wednesday.

Coroner's officer Sandra Polson said police were driving through Northwold Road, Stoke Newington, London, on Saturday February 15 when they were flagged down.

MORE: Exclusive: Caroline Flack's family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

She said Miss Flack was "found lying on her back, she had apparently been found hanging".

Police attempted resuscitation, which was then continued by paramedics, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her body was identified by her sister, Jody Flack.

The inquest heard the provisional cause of death was given as suspension by ligature.

The hearing, which lasted four minutes, was adjourned until August 5.

No members of Miss Flack's family were present at the inquest.

- For help and support visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk. Alternatively call the Samaritans 24/7 free helpline on 116123 or visit www.samaritans.org

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

‘It’s not dead but ...’ - fresh doubts over Wetherspoon coming to town

An aerial image of North Walsham, taken by John Fielding from his microlight aircraft. Picture: John Fielding

‘Pages of negativity’ - Hair salon says no to gossip mags after death of Caroline Flack

Caroline Flack attending the ITV Gala at the London Palladium. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Air ambulance called as person dies after cardiac arrest

A person died after suffering a cardiac arrest in Thetford, despite the best efforts of air and land ambulance crews. Photo: George Catchpole

Prison teacher jailed for having a relationship with convicted arsonist

Former prison supply teacher Melissa Frost, 36, (left) from North Walsham, arriving at Norwich Crown Court on Februaruy 18, 2020, when she was sentenced to four months in prison for an offence of misconduct in a public office. She formed a relationship with a Wayland Prison inmate from September 2017-January 2018 while she taught there. Picure: East Anglia News Service

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Two Norwich chefs plan to take over historic pub

Micawber's and the chefs; Andy Rudd and Roger Hickman, who plan to take it over. Pic: Archant/Newman Associates.

Police called and meeting evacuated in night of chaos at town council

Police at an Attleborough Town Council meeting. Photo: Bethany Wales

‘We’d bring back tadpoles in jam jars’ - Caroline Flack’s fond memories of growing up in Norfolk

Caroline Flack at her book signing in Norwich in 2015. Picture: Denise Bradley

Independent tapas restaurant to close after 21 years

Jose Garcia, owner of Torero Bar de Tapas. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Caroline Flack’s family releases powerful message she wrote days before she died

Caroline Flacks family has released a powerful message the Norfolk TV presenter wrote days before she died. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Matt Crossick.

Prison teacher jailed for having a relationship with convicted arsonist

Former prison supply teacher Melissa Frost, 36, (left) from North Walsham, arriving at Norwich Crown Court on Februaruy 18, 2020, when she was sentenced to four months in prison for an offence of misconduct in a public office. She formed a relationship with a Wayland Prison inmate from September 2017-January 2018 while she taught there. Picure: East Anglia News Service

Praise for City number one from keeper colleagues as Holland recall looms

Tim Krul, right, alongside Holland number one Jasper Cillessen in training at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire

Norwich City loan watch: Epic cup encounters for Canaries duo

Norwich City defender Akin Famewo is featuring regularly for St Mirren in Scotland Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

‘Lot of work to do’ Staff survey highlights wellbeing and bullying concerns at ambulance trust

EEAST has responded to the latest NHS Survey which has recorded low scores for health and wellbeing. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018
Drive 24