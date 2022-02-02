Baby boy died in Norfolk on bus journey from Europe to Lincolnshire

A six-month-old baby died towards the end of a bus journey from Lithuania to Lincolnshire with his mother, an inquest has heard.

Artjomas Viscockis was discovered unconscious by his mother Sabine Visocka at around 7am on February 14 last year when the minibus was driving past the BP service station at Acle, off the A47.

The BP petrol station in Acle - Credit: James Bass

Attempts were made to revive him by his mother, petrol station staff and paramedics and he was flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital where he was declared dead.

His inquest took place in Norfolk Coroner's Court, at County Hall, on February 2 and senior coroner for Norfolk, Jacqueline Lake, said the medical cause of death was unascertained and recorded an open verdict.

She added no suspicious circumstances were found after a police investigation and Artjomas had no injuries to his head or neck.

Mrs Lake said: "I am more than satisfied that Sabine was a loving and caring mother. I offer my sympathies for her traumatic loss."

Witness evidence revealed that Miss Visocka, who has a daughter, got on the bus around three days earlier and that the vehicle had seven people on board. It was scheduled to stop at a number of locations including Great Yarmouth and Spalding, in Lincolnshire.

A statement from the mother revealed she was travelling to the UK legally to be with family and now lives in Bradford. She has no contact with her children's father.

The vehicle arrived in Dover via the Channel Tunnel at about 3am on February 14 when the baby had a bottle of milk.

Miss Visocka put her baby in a snowsuit onesie because she was told the journey would be cold and heating systems were not working in the vehicle, according to her statement.

The "happy" youngster was wrapped in blankets and laid next to her on a seat for some of the journey. He was not in a car seat.

He was being doted on by his mother who was checking on his clothes and giving him food, according to passengers.

Miss Visocka discovered her son was unconscious after she fell asleep next to him about an hour before.

After the death, Ashley Hogden, the manager of the Acle BP service station, and shop assistant Karoline Reutaite, received a resuscitation certificate and certificate of commendation respectively from the Royal Humane Society for their CPR efforts.



