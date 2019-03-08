Search

Inquest into death of motorcyclist delayed due to possible court action

PUBLISHED: 12:06 05 November 2019

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk Coroner's Court at Carrow House in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2016

An inquest into a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a car has been delayed pending potential criminal proceedings.

Steven Mouncer, 54, died on October 26, 2018, in Needham, south Norfolk, near Harleston.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake, held a review into the death at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich, on November 5.

Ms Blake said: "He was involved in an rtc between his motorbike and a car. The inquest cannot continue if there is going to be a prosecution."

She adjourned it for another review on February 10.

Mr Mouncer's funeral was held at St John the Baptist Church in Harleston.

Donations from the service were given to the British Biker Relief Foundation.

Bikers carried out a funeral escort around the town and supported Mr Mouncer's family by riding to Waveney Memorial Park and Crematorium after the service.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

