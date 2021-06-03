Initiative launched to help new pupils settle in

Published: 2:44 PM June 3, 2021

A Norfolk primary school is helping new pupils starting in September settle in with a new initiative.

Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary Academy in Shipdham, managed by DNEAT (Diocese of Norwich Education and Academies Trust), their new early years pupils have begun their induction process ready for when they start school in September.

Mrs O’Sullivan, headteacher of the school, said: “We are so excited for these packs, as they should offer some enthusiasm for new families and pupils just beginning at our fabulous school, even when they cannot join us in person.”

Inside, children will find an information pack including handwritten letters from year 6 pupils, a number of learning tools, and resources specifically for them.

Julia Gibb, whose son Theo attends the school, said: “I delivered some of the packs and they were really pleased that we made the effort to both make the packs and personally deliver them.

"My child was absolutely thrilled to receive his new starter pack, he excitedly showed me everything inside and immediately started having a go at some of the activities."