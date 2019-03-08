Inflatable drama on Norfolk coast prompts coastguard warning

Picture of Scratby beach. PIC: James Bass. Archant Norfolk © 2016

People have been urged not to take inflatables to the beach following an emergency on the Norfolk coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Humber Coastguard recieved reports of an inflatable out to sea at Scratby shortly before 4.30pm on Thursday (August 29).

You may also want to watch:

Hemsby Lifeboat and Winterton lifeboat team were scrambled to the incident although no-one was found in the inflatable and the person who was thought to be in it was safe and well on the beach.

Jordan Grebby, senior maritime operations officer for Humber Coastguard, said: "We have seen an increase in emergency calls relating to inflatables being blown out to sea with people on. Our message remains the same, keep inflatables for fun in the pool as they can be a big risk to life on the beach."

Anyone who is swept out to sea with a boat or inflatable is advised to shout for help, waving your arms if possible.

In event of an emergency call 999.