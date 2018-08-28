Search

“It’s about giving something back”- Indian restaurant to hand out free food to homeless on Christmas day

PUBLISHED: 13:23 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:23 12 December 2018

Musa Ali and his family who own Rani's Indian Dining in Yaxham, near Dereham, will hand out free food to homeless people and others who need it on Christmas day. Picture: Supplied by Musa Ali.

An Indian restaurant is planning to help those who need it most by handing out free food in a Norfolk town centre on Christmas day “to give back to the local community”.

Staff at family-owned business Rani’s Indian Dining in Yaxham, near Dereham, will hand out the food in Dereham to homeless people and others who need it, with the help of volunteers from the local community.

The restaurant is owned by Musa Ali and his family, who said: “We thought we could do something for homeless people. We run a family business, so they will all be able to help me.

“We have had lots of help from this community and we want to give them back something.

“We opened last year and it was very difficult to begin, now we are quite established so we can do something for the community.”

Mr Ali said he plans to set a time for when people can come to the town centre to get the food and also said he is able to deliver to people, should they not be able to come to the town.

People from the local community have already pledged their support and Mr Ali said the response he has received to the idea has been very supportive.

He added: “Some of our customers have said they will be able to help us and local people as well. I thought it would be a good idea to do something and everyone has supported me to do it.

“It’s something different. People have said they would be able to help to deliver the food as well.

“We have volunteers, I just need to know who to give the food to so I can make a list.”

Mr Ali has asked people to provide names of those who may need the food so he can make a list, in order to be prepared for the amount of people.

To get in touch, contact him on 01362692515 or by emailing info@ranisindiandining.co.uk

Listen to the latest weather forecast