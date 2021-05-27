In Pictures: Super Flower Moon over Norfolk

Published: 7:26 AM May 27, 2021

The Super Flower Moon taken from Martham at 10:15pm on Tuesday, May 25 using a 70AZ telescope - Credit: Stacey Carter

Pictures have captured the vivid Super Flower Moon as it lit up night skies over Norfolk.

Flower Moon in 2020 - Credit: Rebecca Wiltshire

Astronomers were treated to the largest full moon of 2021, with the flower super moon rising.

The moon was much closer to earth, at 357,462km, meaning it appeared 30pc brighter and 14pc larger than some previous full moons.

The celestial event took place at 12.13pm on May 26 as the Earth came exactly between the moon and the sun, a moment called ‘syzygy’ (pronounced siz-eh-gee).

Residents in Norfolk took out their telescopes and cameras to try and capture the moon in its beauty.

The Super Flower Moon taken from Martham at 10:15pm on Tuesday, May 25 using a 70AZ telescope - Credit: Stacey Carter

Took my own picture of the Super Flower Moon, pictures on iPhones do not do it justice 😍 pic.twitter.com/ogQ4Z8hYiD — Abigail Nicholson (@AbigailJourno) May 26, 2021

Carol Spaul's picture of the Super Flower Moon in Ashill - Credit: Carol Spaul

Lauren Gorbould took this picture of the Super Flower Moon from her window in Thorpe St Andrew - Credit: Lauren Gorbould

Midnight Super Flower Moon 99.6% illumination pic.twitter.com/dzWmbM8jH4 — Dave Stapleton (@dave660dave) May 25, 2021

Holly Lerski's picture of the moon taken from her roof in Norwich while celebrating releasing a record with James 'Hutch' Hutchinson of Bonnie Raitt’s band - Credit: Holly Lerski