In Pictures: Super Flower Moon over Norfolk
Published: 7:26 AM May 27, 2021
- Credit: Stacey Carter
Pictures have captured the vivid Super Flower Moon as it lit up night skies over Norfolk.
Astronomers were treated to the largest full moon of 2021, with the flower super moon rising.
The moon was much closer to earth, at 357,462km, meaning it appeared 30pc brighter and 14pc larger than some previous full moons.
The celestial event took place at 12.13pm on May 26 as the Earth came exactly between the moon and the sun, a moment called ‘syzygy’ (pronounced siz-eh-gee).
Residents in Norfolk took out their telescopes and cameras to try and capture the moon in its beauty.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus