Beccles Beer Festival off to a roaring start with 1,500 pints poured

PUBLISHED: 16:16 17 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:43 17 November 2018

Green Party Councillors Caroline Topping, Elfrede Brambley-Crawshaw and Graham Elliott with Beccles Lido Limited CEO Shaun Crowley.

Picture: Contributed

Archant

More than 500 people have already attended the seventh annual Beccles Beer Festival as the three-day event continues.

A staggering 1500 pints have been poured to the eclectic bunch of young and old attendees.

The festival held at Beccles Public Hall, in Smallgate has offered beer lovers a chance to taste-test some of the finest brews from the region.

Graham Elliot, Waveney Councillor and organiser of the beer festival said: “It is all about celebrating the locals and celebrating the assets of the community.

“It is going really well and we had a really big day yesterday - it is a good atmosphere,” Mr Elliot added.

A staggering 1500 pints have been poured to the eclectic bunch of young and old attendees since the doors opened on Friday.

Scores of beer lovers have come to enjoy 30 different ales from across the region - including gluten free and vegan options.

The festival will run until 11pm this evening (Saturday, November 17) and reopen at 12pm on Sunday, with take-outs from five and discounted brews at six.

All money raised at the event will go towards Beccles Lido’s fund raising project to refurbish, update and reline the main pool.

For more information about the festival visit - www.becclesbeerfestival.co.uk

