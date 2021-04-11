Seaside town pays tribute to Prince Philip

Published: 11:46 AM April 11, 2021

Hunstanton Mayor Tony Bishop lays a reef at the cross on The Green in Hunstanton. - Credit: Hunstanton Town Council

A seaside town has paid tribute to Prince Philip with a two-minutes' silence and reef laying ceremony.

Following the announcement of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death on Friday, April 9, communities across Norfolk and Waveney have been paying their respects.

The mayor of Hunstanton, Tony Bishop laid a reef on the cross at The Green in the town on Sunday morning supported by councillors Carol Bower and Paul Beal along with members of Hunstanton Town Council.

Hunstanton pays tribute to Prince Philip. - Credit: Hunstanton Town Council

After laying the reef Mr Bishop said: “On behalf of the residents and businesses of Hunstanton, I would like to express our deep sense of loss at the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

"We give thanks for His Royal Highness’s tireless service to his country and the commonwealth in war and in peace.

"The Duke was dedicated to his family as well as supporting The Queen as she carried out her duties across the world.

"He supported over 700 charities, one of the most widely known and respected is the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, which has enriched the lives of generations of young people.

"On behalf of the people of Hunstanton, we send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Royal Family and in particular Her Majesty the Queen, in whose grief we share."

The two minutes' silence was then observed before the mayor gave thanks to Mrs Rix for the kind donation of the handmade floral wreath she had produced at such short notice and to Resort Services for immediately organising the barriers and signage on The Green.

A Hunstanton Town Council spokesperson said: "Members of the public are very welcome to lay flowers at the cross outside the town hall should they wish, however we do ask you all to please respect those doing so by adhering strictly to social distance guidelines."