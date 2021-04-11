News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Seaside town pays tribute to Prince Philip

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 11:46 AM April 11, 2021   
Hunstanton Mayor Tony Bishop lays a reef at the cross on The Green in Hunstanton.

Hunstanton Mayor Tony Bishop lays a reef at the cross on The Green in Hunstanton. - Credit: Hunstanton Town Council

A seaside town has paid tribute to Prince Philip with a two-minutes' silence and reef laying ceremony.

Following the announcement of the Duke of Edinburgh’s death on Friday, April 9, communities across Norfolk and Waveney have been paying their respects. 

The mayor of Hunstanton, Tony Bishop laid a reef on the cross at The Green in the town on Sunday morning supported by councillors Carol Bower and Paul Beal along with members of Hunstanton Town Council.

Hunstanton pays tribute to Prince Philip.

Hunstanton pays tribute to Prince Philip. - Credit: Hunstanton Town Council

After laying the reef Mr Bishop said:  “On behalf of the residents and businesses of Hunstanton, I would like to express our deep sense of loss at the death of His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh.

"We give thanks for His Royal Highness’s tireless service to his country and the commonwealth in war and in peace.

You may also want to watch:

"The Duke was dedicated to his family as well as supporting The Queen as she carried out her duties across the world.

"He supported over 700 charities, one of the most widely known and respected is the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, which has enriched the lives of generations of young people.

Most Read

  1. 1 Town's country park remains closed after woman's body discovered
  2. 2 Norwich takeaway's food poisoning complaint investigation closed
  3. 3 Drivers delivering for Amazon have hundreds of pounds of pay withheld
  1. 4 Boss puts Queen Anne family home up for sale for £1.325m
  2. 5 Suspected drink driver charged after police dog tracks down man hiding in a ditch
  3. 6 Woman cut from car after crash on A11
  4. 7 Peter Crouch drove to Yarmouth while on Norwich loan - and wasn't impressed
  5. 8 The Original Factory Shop set to open in Cromer
  6. 9 Tenants battled 'extreme mould' for months
  7. 10 EFL announce revised schedule to avoid Prince Philip funeral clash

"On behalf of the people of Hunstanton, we send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Royal Family and in particular Her Majesty the Queen, in whose grief we share."

The two minutes' silence was then observed before the mayor gave thanks to Mrs Rix for the kind donation of the handmade floral wreath she had produced at such short notice and to Resort Services for immediately organising the barriers and signage on The Green.

A Hunstanton Town Council spokesperson said: "Members of the public are very welcome to lay flowers at the cross outside the town hall should they wish, however we do ask you all to please respect those doing so by adhering strictly to social distance guidelines."

Prince Philip
Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Zayne Howard, nine, has been on a drip since Monday due to suspected food poisoning.

Takeaway investigated after boy in hospital with suspected food poisoning

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
The Acle Bridge Inn is one of the pubs taking part in the promotion. Picture: James Bass

Coronavirus

Revealed: The 77 areas of Norfolk with almost no new Covid cases

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Brandon Country Park. Picture: Ian Burt

Murder suspect arrested after woman found dead at country park

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
James Robinson, 46, was fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop his partner off at the N&N hospital

Man fined £60 for taking 16 seconds to drop partner at hospital

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus