Hunstanton allotment growers show off their produce at open day

Taz Ali

Published: 9:14 AM August 20, 2018    Updated: 11:33 AM October 10, 2020
Hunstanton Mayor Amanda Bosworth with Shayla and Eugene Green, who won Plot of the Year at Hunstanton Northfields Allotments

Hunstanton Mayor Amanda Bosworth with Shayla and Eugene Green, who won Plot of the Year at Hunstanton Northfields Allotments Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Archant

Crowds flocked to an allotment club's annual open day, as produce and plots went on show.

Hunstanton Northfields Allotment Club threw open its gates to visitors on Sunday, August 19.

Staple and more exotic fruit and vegetables were on sale, along with home-made cakes, preserves and plants.

Hunstanton Mayor Amanda Bosworth, who officially opened the event, handed out the club's annual awards.

Eugene and Shayla Green won Best Plot and a Gold Award. Judge Pat Richardson, who visits the site weekly to check on members' efforts, praised the couple's skill and commitment to their plot.

Mrs Bosworth said: 'I come down here and get inspired. It looks so amazing and you can clearly feed you family on what you've grown on here.'

Mrs Bosworth, who toured the site with club chairman Paul Emerson, heard the club has around 70 plots, tended by people of 12 nationalities.

'I'm really impressed by the people, by the diversity,' she said. 'It's so friendly.'

