Hunstanton lifeboat called to kite surfers in difficulty

A lifeboat was launched to help three kite surfers after they got into trouble off the Norfolk coast.

The alarm was raised at 12.46pm on Saturday, August 17 over concerns about the surfers who were reported to be in difficulty in the sea off Old Hunstanton.

Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team were alerted and located one man who had got back to shore himself, however there was two other kite surfers struggling in the water.

Hunstanton RNLI lifeboat was launched and managed to get back and managed to get both and their equipment back to the lifeboat station. All three were uninjured and no medical assistance was required.

While dealing with the incident Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team were also stopped by a member of public who had lost their child. After launching two search teams towards from Hunstanton cliffs and Holme the child was found safe and well.