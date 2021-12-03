Christmas trees on show by the Norfolk sea

John Marrow and Lesley Trevvick from the Hunstanton Community Choir with their display at the town's Christmas Tree Festival - Credit: Chris Bishop

Christmas has come early to a seaside resort, where the town hall has been filled with trees.

Some 30 groups and individuals have created the festive display at Hunstanton.

They include the local foodbank and community fridge, the lifeboat crew, the heritage centre, Rainbows and community choir.

Christmas trees on display at the town hall in Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

It comes as the town has been awarded a special memorial plaque on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt, to commemorate the town's resilience of during the pandemic.

The plaque, which has been awarded to Hunstanton’s community as a whole for pulling together in challenging times, will be placed on the town hall.

Sheila and Stephen Kent with Hunstanton Heritage Centre's tree - Credit: Chris Bishop

The wording on it reads “Live your best and act your best and think your best today”, along with the words of Smithdon High School’s motto “Work hard, be kind and smile”.

The trees will be on show on Saturday and Sunday from 10am - 4pm.

Visitor Simon Hayes at the Hunstanton Christmas Tree Festival - Credit: Chris Bishop



