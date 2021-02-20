New flats and library plan moves step closer

Published: 8:49 AM February 20, 2021

Hunstanton library, which is set to be demolished to make way for flats, shops and a larger library - Credit: Chris Bishop

Plans for a major redevelopment in a Norfolk seaside town have moved a step closer.

West Norfolk council is behind a major revamp of the bus station and library site in Hunstanton.

It includes 47 flats in two blocks, a new, larger library and space for shops, along with space for a tourist information centre.

Hunstanton bus station, which is set to be redeveloped - Credit: Chris Bishop

Council papers reveal officials have been given the go-ahead to sign a contract with Lovell Partnerships Ltd to begin the "build phase" of the development.

Bus stops would be moved to The Spinney and alongside the nearby Princess Theatre as part of the plan. A report to full council, which meets on February 25, says the design of new shelters has been agreed so these can be erected before demolition starts.

The report does not make clear whether the new tourist information centre would be staffed. There was anger after the town's information centre at the town hall was closed last spring and replaced by an un-staffed leaflet display in the Coal Shed on LeStrange Terrace.











