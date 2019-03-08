Can you spot yourself at Hunny Bell charity run?

The annual Break Hunny Bell cross country run, which attracted more than 500 entrants. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Archant

Mud, bitterly cold wind and driving rain failed to deter more than 500 runners, who turned out to take part in an annual cross country event held in aid of Norfolk-based charity Break on Sunday.

More than 500 braved bitter wind and rain to take part in the annuall Break Hunny Bell cross country run. Photo: KAREN BETHELL More than 500 braved bitter wind and rain to take part in the annuall Break Hunny Bell cross country run. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Held on the Stody estate at Hunworth, near Holt, and sponsored by local pub the Hunworth Bell, the annual five-mile Hunny Bell run raises up to £7,000 a year for Break, which supports vulnerable adults, children and young people across East Anglia.

Now in its 14th year, the event attracts running club members from as far afield as Norwich, Wymondham and Swaffham, with dozens of North Norfolk Beach Runners members and Break staff and supporters turning out to help with marshalling, mapping out the route and serving up refreshments.

Runners, who paid £15 to enter, registered at Hunworth village hall, with 70 under 14s kicking off the programme with a 2.4 mile trek around the picturesque estate.

Vikki Wakefield, who is a teaching assistant at Sheringham special school Woodfields, took part with her friend Julie Long, from Whissonsett, and her colleague Iwona Litniniec, who is a teacher at Woodfields.

She said: “The run is a real challenge, obviously there is a connection with work and as I have a daughter with learning disabilities as well, I am very keen to support Break.”

Gillian Lincoln, from Brundall, who took part for the fourth year running with her friend Lindsay Maclean, from Castle Acre, said she had not been put off by the weather – in spite of seeing snow coming down near Fakenham on her way to the race.

“It’s a lovely event that raises so much in such a short space of time,” Ms Lincoln said. “It is really well organised and the key thing is that it is supporting a local charity, which is so important.”

Thanking all those who supported the event, including the North Norfolk Beach Runners, the Stody estate and the Hunworth Bell pub, Break fundraising manager Martin Green said: “The run is part of our wider fundraising programme, it’s a long-running event and because Break has been going for 50-plus years and has its roots in north Norfolk, it is an important event for us.”

Twelve-year-old Georgia celebrates finished the race with brother Josh, 6. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Twelve-year-old Georgia celebrates finished the race with brother Josh, 6. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Watching the action at the annual Break Hunny Bell cross country run. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Watching the action at the annual Break Hunny Bell cross country run. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The annual Break Hunny Bell cross country run, which attracted more than 500 entrants, including 70 children. Photo: KAREN BETHELL The annual Break Hunny Bell cross country run, which attracted more than 500 entrants, including 70 children. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Runners sheltering from the rain at the annual Break Hunny Bell cross country event. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Runners sheltering from the rain at the annual Break Hunny Bell cross country event. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

An entrant kitted out against the weather at the annual Break Hunny Bell run. Photo: KAREN BETHELL An entrant kitted out against the weather at the annual Break Hunny Bell run. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Sheringham Woodfields School teacher Iwon Litniniec, with teaching assistant Vikki Wakefield, from Briston, and her friend Julie Long, from Whissonsett. Photo: KAREN BETHELL Sheringham Woodfields School teacher Iwon Litniniec, with teaching assistant Vikki Wakefield, from Briston, and her friend Julie Long, from Whissonsett. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

The annual Break Hunny Bell cross country run, which attracted more than 500 entrants, including 70 chidren. Photo: KAREN BETHELL The annual Break Hunny Bell cross country run, which attracted more than 500 entrants, including 70 chidren. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

