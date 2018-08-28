Hundreds watch spectacular King’s Lynn Christmas lights switch on

Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The plunger is pushed down for the lights. PICTURE: Matthew Usher. Matthew Usher Photography

Fireworks, streamers and lots of festive fun marked the switching on of the Christmas lights in King’s Lynn with drizzle failing to dampen seasonal spirits.

Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The live performance for REVEAL - Margaret of Antioch talks to the crowd. PICTURE: Matthew Usher. Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The live performance for REVEAL - Margaret of Antioch talks to the crowd. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

The cast of the Corn Exchange pantomime Sleeping Beauty joined the Mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk and Father Christmas for the traditional countdown.

Pushing the plunger fireworks and confetti cannons went off as the lights went on.

Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - Youngsters with their Code lights for REVEAL. PICTURE: Matthew Usher. Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - Youngsters with their Code lights for REVEAL. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

Hundreds of people had gathered in the Tuesday Market Place to see the culmination of a day of Christmas market fun on Sunday including street entertainment, Father Christmas in his grotto, festive stalls and fairground rides.

On stage, hosting by KLFM, a set from DJ Mark Purdy warmed up the crowds of families before a set from Bear Club that included lively renditions of Jump Around, Call on Me and We Built This City.

Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - Fun on the fair ground rides. PICTURE: Matthew Usher. Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - Fun on the fair ground rides. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

The band returned for a second set following the switch on including, inevitably, a version of Slade’s Merry Christmas Everybody.

The countdown to the big switch was preceded by the sight of the Fairy Godmother rising high into the night sky above the festive crowds to act out scenes at the launch of a world first interactive game that is part of Christmas celebrations in King’s Lynn.

Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - Lynn Panto star Victoria Bush on stage as Carabosse. PICTURE: Matthew Usher. Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - Lynn Panto star Victoria Bush on stage as Carabosse. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

In probably the most dramatic Christmas lights switch on ever she was lifted high above the Tuesday Market Place, drawing gasps from the hundreds gathered below, before interacting with actors as characters from REVEAL, an “active reality” adventure story based around a young woman called Maya.

The drama involved nearly 300 local primary school pupils who contributed to the launch with handheld digital devices they had made in workshops for the project.

Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - Bear Club on stage. PICTURE: Matthew Usher. Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - Bear Club on stage. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

Meanwhile in Downham Market the official switching on of the festive lights in the town square drew crowds following an afternoon of festive crafts, food and fun.

And in Wisbech the Christmas lights extravaganza included free mince pies, a festive raffle, and the chance to meet Santa himself amid an afternoon of festive fun before the big switch on.

Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - Bear Club on stage. PICTURE: Matthew Usher. Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - Bear Club on stage. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The Grinch and the Gingerbread man with shoppers. PICTURE: Matthew Usher. Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The Grinch and the Gingerbread man with shoppers. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - SWANK brings Xmas cheer to the streets. PICTURE: Matthew Usher. Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - SWANK brings Xmas cheer to the streets. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.

Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The Gingerbread man. PICTURE: Matthew Usher. Scenes from the 2018 King’s Lynn Christmas Light Switch on, with the launch of REVEAL - The Gingerbread man. PICTURE: Matthew Usher.