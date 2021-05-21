News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hundreds of homes and businesses hit by power cut

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 9:01 PM May 21, 2021   
UK Power Networks

A total of 197 customers across three postcodes in between Swaffham and Thetford have been affected by a power cut this evening (Friday, May 21). - Credit: UK Power Networks

Almost 200 homes and businesses have been affected by two large power cuts.

A total of 197 customers across three postcodes in between Swaffham and Thetford have been affected by a power cut this evening (Friday, May 21). 

UK Power Networks became aware of the power outage at 6.47pm after an high voltage overhead electricity line fault.

A total of 21 customers called the electricity provider about the outage.

Engineers were on site carrying out investigations at 8.09pm.

A spokesperson from UK Power Networks said: "Engineers are now on site, carrying out investigations into the fault. Once they have completed their assessment, they will carry out repairs.

"We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly. 

"Our engineers have been able to divert electricity around the faulty part of the network, restoring power to some customers.

"We know your power may now be back on, however; we'll keep sending text updates to everyone until all the power to your area is on."

Postcodes affected include IP25 6, IP26 5 and IP26 6.

Engineers have estimated that power should be restored by 12.30am on Saturday.

