News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Hundreds of homes across Norfolk hit by power cut

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 9:05 AM January 15, 2021   
324 homes and businesses are without electricity across seven different postcodes in Norfolk

324 homes and businesses are without electricity across seven different postcodes in Norfolk - Credit: UK Power Networks

Hundreds of homes across three areas of Norfolk are without power this morning after an overhead line fault.

The problem, which was first reported at 7.11am on Friday, January 15, has left 324 homes and businesses without electricity across seven different postcodes.

Areas affected include Norwich, Wells, Little Massingham, Great Massingham, Litcham, Castle Acre and Necton.

UK Power Networks has apologised for any disruption, it said: "We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

"Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on in your area.

You may also want to watch:

"To get everyone’s power back on we may need to attend to investigate and make repairs. We’ll continue to update you until everyone’s power is back on."

Engineers were sent to the site of the problem at 7.22am and arrived just after 8am.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Beccles Mafia' reported to police for harassing elderly shoppers
  2. 2 Seven lockdown rules that could change
  3. 3 Town left at standstill after level crossing failure
  1. 4 The areas of Norfolk where Covid cases are now falling
  2. 5 Groundworks start at site of new McDonald’s restaurant
  3. 6 Tributes to man, 31, who died on Christmas Day
  4. 7 'It's opened my eyes' - What is it really like having coronavirus?
  5. 8 Chef Galton Blackiston closes fish and chip shop during week
  6. 9 Brothers take wedding bookings for 2022 after finishing barn project
  7. 10 Driver's lucky escape as lorry ends up in ditch

The team expects the power to be returned to customers by 9.30am.

The full list of postcodes affected include; NR2 3, NR21 0, NR22 6, NR23 1, PE30 3, and PE32 2.


Norfolk Live
Norwich News
Wells-next-the-Sea News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Senior staff member lifts lid on 'desperate' situation in N&N

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Record Covid highs for three areas of Norfolk

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Dereham, Blofield and Belton are the latest coronavirus infection hotspots

Sam Ferguson

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Hospital’s new £4m Covid unit not used for coronavirus patients

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus