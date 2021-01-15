Hundreds of homes across Norfolk hit by power cut

Published: 9:05 AM January 15, 2021

324 homes and businesses are without electricity across seven different postcodes in Norfolk - Credit: UK Power Networks

Hundreds of homes across three areas of Norfolk are without power this morning after an overhead line fault.

The problem, which was first reported at 7.11am on Friday, January 15, has left 324 homes and businesses without electricity across seven different postcodes.

Areas affected include Norwich, Wells, Little Massingham, Great Massingham, Litcham, Castle Acre and Necton.

UK Power Networks has apologised for any disruption, it said: "We didn’t know in advance there would be a power cut, but now that we know, our teams will do everything they can to get your power back quickly.

"Engineers in our control room have switched some customers power back on in your area.

"To get everyone’s power back on we may need to attend to investigate and make repairs. We’ll continue to update you until everyone’s power is back on."

Engineers were sent to the site of the problem at 7.22am and arrived just after 8am.

The team expects the power to be returned to customers by 9.30am.

The full list of postcodes affected include; NR2 3, NR21 0, NR22 6, NR23 1, PE30 3, and PE32 2.



