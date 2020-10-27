Health and Safety Executive investigating death of teenager

The Magpas air ambulance. Pic: Rob Holding. Rob Holding

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has confirmed it is investigating the death of a man in his teens at Thorpe Row, Shipdham, near Dereham.

A HSE spokesperson said: “HSE is aware of the incident and is making enquiries alongside Norfolk Police.”

The man died on Saturday afternoon from an unexplained cause, in an incident which saw all three emergency services and a Magpas air ambulance called to the scene.

Police said they arrived at the scene after 5pm, following reports of an industrial incident and that the man’s death is being treated as unexplained at this stage.

In a statement, Norfolk Constabulary said: “Officers from Norfolk Police are currently working with colleagues from the Health and Safety Executive to establish the circumstances leading up to the man’s death and a file will be prepared for the coroner ahead of an inquest which will take place in due course.”