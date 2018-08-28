Video

Hoxne Hoard treasures on display in Australia

Coins from late 4th–early 5th century from the Hoxne Treasure on display as part of the Rome: City and Empire exhibition in Australia. Picture: Trustees of the British Museum Archant

They were discovered beneath a field on the Norfolk-Suffolk border now treasures from the Hoxne Hoard have gone on display in Australia.

Rome: City and Empire, a blockbuster exhibition presented in collaboration with the British Museum, is currently on display at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra.

The exhibition features more than 200 objects dating from the 9th century BCE to the 6th century CE, ranging from political and military items of those showing more humble daily life.

Amongst them are decorated spoons, coins, jewellery and bracelets from the Hoxne Hoard, the largest discovery of late Roman silver and gold in Britain when it was found by metal detectorist Eric Lawes near the village of Hoxne in 1992.

An ornate silver toothpick, shaped like a stork, also part of the Hoxne treasure, is one of the star exhibits and has featured in a special video produced by the museum.