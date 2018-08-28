Search

Advanced search
Video

Hoxne Hoard treasures on display in Australia

PUBLISHED: 16:29 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:31 13 December 2018

Coins from late 4th–early 5th century from the Hoxne Treasure on display as part of the Rome: City and Empire exhibition in Australia. Picture: Trustees of the British Museum

Coins from late 4th–early 5th century from the Hoxne Treasure on display as part of the Rome: City and Empire exhibition in Australia. Picture: Trustees of the British Museum

Archant

They were discovered beneath a field on the Norfolk-Suffolk border now treasures from the Hoxne Hoard have gone on display in Australia.

Rome: City and Empire, a blockbuster exhibition presented in collaboration with the British Museum, is currently on display at the National Museum of Australia in Canberra.

The exhibition features more than 200 objects dating from the 9th century BCE to the 6th century CE, ranging from political and military items of those showing more humble daily life.

Amongst them are decorated spoons, coins, jewellery and bracelets from the Hoxne Hoard, the largest discovery of late Roman silver and gold in Britain when it was found by metal detectorist Eric Lawes near the village of Hoxne in 1992.

An ornate silver toothpick, shaped like a stork, also part of the Hoxne treasure, is one of the star exhibits and has featured in a special video produced by the museum.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Video ‘He was my Mario Gotze’ - Jurgen Klopp on the man starring for the Canaries

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp likes what he sees at Norwich City Picture Martin Rickett/PA Wire

‘Irresponsible’: Anger at pet owner after dog chases deer on Broads nature reserve

The Chinese Water Deer being chased by a dog off its lead on Carlton Marshes. Picture: Suffolk Wildlife Trust

How serial conwoman Natalie Rivers stole thousands from those she befriended

Natalie Rivers was jailed for 20 months for theft. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Plenty of Fish conwoman from Norwich stole man’s life savings and made false rape allegation against him

Natalie Rivers. Picture: Natalie Rivers

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Geminid meteor shower to light up Norfolk skies

The Geminid meteor shower will be most visible over Norfolk on December 13. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Video Eight places in Norfolk and Suffolk you can go for a Christmas swim

The Christmas Day swim at Hunstanton. Picture: Ian Burt

Family’s fury as war veteran, 92, suffers ‘horrible death’ day after being given all clear by hospital

William Atherton served in the Royal Navy. Aged 92, he was discharged from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital with an undetected bowel obstruction and died the next day. Picture: Atherton Family

Opening date revealed for Cosy Club Norwich in former NatWest building

Apple Tart Credit: Cosy Club

Two drivers charged with seven offences in one night

Two men have been arrested for driving offences. Picture: Denise Bradley
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast