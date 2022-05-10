Here's your chance to work with animals at a Norfolk zoo
- Credit: PA
Think you know your animals? Well, this might be the opportunity for you.
Banham Zoo is searching for two people to join their team this summer for the role of animal & activities ranger.
The position will require applicants to deliver quality presentations, promote conservation and show off the work of Zoological Society of East Anglia (ZSEA).
The role includes delivering animal talks programme, assisting with the animal experiences, and driving and presenting the Safari Road train trips.
Applicants should be able to provide excellent customer service, communication skills, possess a knowledge of the natural world and be able to work effectively as part of the team.
People who apply should also hold a full driving licence and be over 21-years-old.
The role is a 37.5 hour working week, with a 30 minute unpaid lunch break, which means 40 hours in total across five days, including weekends and bank holidays.
There is one fixed term position until the end of 2022 available, and one fixed term role for three months during the summer season.
To apply, applicants can send an up-to-date cv to hr@zsea.org.
For more information about the job, click here.