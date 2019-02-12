Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

How one landlord saved a dying Norfolk village pub

PUBLISHED: 11:53 17 February 2019

Aaron and Trudy Lambert with baby Evie, who run The Eagle pub in Great Hockahm. Picture: Conor Matchett

Aaron and Trudy Lambert with baby Evie, who run The Eagle pub in Great Hockahm. Picture: Conor Matchett

Archant

A decade ago, one village gained a new landlord who managed to turn it from an unloved, run-down dying business into a thriving community pub.

Aaron Lambert, landlord at The Eagle, Great Hockham. Picture: Conor MatchettAaron Lambert, landlord at The Eagle, Great Hockham. Picture: Conor Matchett

The Eagle, in Great Hockham, near Thetford, would likely not be around today like the village’s shop and post office if Aaron Lambert had not arrived in 2009.

Taking on the duties of running the pub from the previous owner, Mr Lambert began to bring back the care and attention the venue deserved, and the customers flooded back.

He said: “I came up here to have a look and it wasn’t pretty at all.

“There was mould up the walls, the heating had not been on for quite a few years and it just wasn’t nice at all.

The Great Hockham village sign. Picture: Conor MatchettThe Great Hockham village sign. Picture: Conor Matchett

“You could tell it was completely unloved.

“We spent a couple of weeks decorating, tarted it up, opened the doors and we were packed from day one.

“It appeared that most of the village had stopped using the pub for one reason or another and they all came out of the woodwork.”

Running it as a “proper boozer” with a handful of pub sport teams, putting on quiz nights and live music as well as being dog friendly helped entice people into the pub.

The Eagle pub in Great Hockham. Picture: Conor MatchettThe Eagle pub in Great Hockham. Picture: Conor Matchett

After five years of renting the pub from Punch Taverns, Mr Lambert took the opportunity to purchase the business.

Ever since, he has been slowly improving and refurbishing the building, with a big renovation finishing ahead of the 10 year anniversary.

He added: “We do food on the weekend and keep it a traditional pub during the week.

“The village has lost everything else, there is no shop, and they really do go with the view that if you don’t go to the pub, you’ll lose it.

“The big thing is that you have to give people a reason to walk in the door.

“You can’t just open the door and expect people to just come in.

“I have been lucky, I may have made it nicer but if the customers didn’t come in, they are the ones that have kept it going. The success is all down to the community, completely.”

On Saturday and Sunday, February 22 and 23, the pub will celebrate the tenth year anniversary of Mr Lambert’s arrival, with live music and homemade pies over a two-day celebration.

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield beach. File photo. Picture Nick Butcher

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Most Read

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield beach. File photo. Picture Nick Butcher

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It was like Fyre Festival’ - hundreds of families demand refund over Fortnite festival flop

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Elderly couple fought off armed robber with carving knife after home intrusion

Beach Road, Snettisham, where the armed robbery took place. Picture: Conor Matchett

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body is found on Pakefield beach

A body has been found on Pakefield beach. File photo. Picture Nick Butcher

Car on side in a field after crash

Car off the road in a field near Thorpe Market. Pictures: David Bale

Norwich flights to continue despite airline closing over “Brexit uncertainty”

Generic views of Norwich Airport. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Without him we would be a lesser team, that’s for sure’ – Linnets boss Ian Culverhouse

Appreciation for a job well done done by Michael Gash from Linnets assistant boss Paul Bastock PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘No amount of spin can remedy this’ - Fortnite Live organisers claim event has been ‘huge hit’ despite furious customers

The Cave Experience at the Fortnite Live event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Justine Petersen.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists