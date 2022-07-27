News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Picture spectacular! How the county celebrated this year’s Norfolk Day 

Author Picture Icon

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 6:15 PM July 27, 2022
Picture spectacular! How the county celebrated this year’s Norfolk Day 

How did you celebrate this year’s Norfolk Day? - Credit: Various

Across Nelson’s fine county hundreds of groups, organisations, businesses, families, and friends celebrated this year’s Norfolk Day. 

From flags flying outside parliament in London to rock choirs performing in Wymondham, everything that is wonderful about Norfolk was enjoyed and cherished for the event's fifth year.

Sponsored by Richardson's, the day is a collaboration with the EDP, Norwich Evening News, and BBC Radio Norfolk. 

Here is a snapshot of the way the region marked the day.

The Maids Head Hotel in Tombland, Norwich, hosted a special audience with Rob Knee as Thomas Paine, who was born in Thetford in 1737 and became a leading figure in both the American struggle for Independence and French Revolution. Donations were collected for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. 

Rob Knee as Thomas Paine for Norfolk Day at the Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Robin and Woody with Rob.

Rob Knee as Thomas Paine for Norfolk Day at the Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Robin and Woody with Rob - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Rob Knee as Thomas Paine for Norfolk Day at the Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Robin and Woody with Rob.

Rob Knee as Thomas Paine for Norfolk Day at the Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Robin and Woody with Rob - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Fans of Norwich’s enthralling past were treated to a free historic tour by guide and independent publisher Paul Dickson. Donations were raised for charity The Benjamin Foundation.

Paul Dickson's tour group pictured outside St Swithin's Church and Norwich Arts Centre

Paul Dickson's tour group pictured outside St Swithin's Church and Norwich Arts Centre - Credit: Paul Dickson

Norwich Theatre Royal held an event with legendary ballet dancer Carlos Acosta OBE, which included an Instagram live with Stephen Crocker, the theatre's chief executive and creative director. There was also a Norfolk Day map placed in the circle lounge at the theatre for people to place a flag to mark a place that is special to them. 

Norfolk Theatre Royal Norfolk map

Norfolk Theatre Royal Norfolk map - Credit: Alex Rimell

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman seriously damaged neighbour’s eyesight in attack over cooking
  2. 2 Watchdog finds Norfolk 'inadequate' at preventing fires in critical report
  3. 3 Cottage untouched for over 30 years is for sale – and it needs renovating!
  1. 4 'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction
  2. 5 Where you can see the Red Arrows over Norfolk tomorrow
  3. 6 Man taken to hospital with facial injuries after assault in Norfolk town
  4. 7 Everything must go! Diner prepares to close
  5. 8 Chef opens New York-style sandwich stall at Norwich Market
  6. 9 Latitude campsite left spotless after hosting 40,000 revellers
  7. 10 Tory leadership debate cancelled after host faints on air

Deputy leader of West Norfolk Borough Council, Graham Middleton, visited King’s Lynn's Museum and Gaol House and enjoyed playing a specially created game of Civil War Siege Shuffle. 

Cllr Graham Middleton visiting King's Lynn Musuem

Cllr Graham Middleton visiting King's Lynn Musuem - Credit: Submitted

Staff at First Home Improvements decorated their desks and offices before taking part in a Norfolk-themed quiz.

The harvest team at Eves Hill Farm, scooped up some of the county’s world-famous malting barley.

Eve Hill Farm, Reepham. Jeremy Buxton and Andrew. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Eve Hill Farm, Reepham, with Jeremy Buxton and Andrew - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Eve's Hill Farm

Eve's Hill Farm - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Eve's Hill Farm

Eve's Hill Farm - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Eve's Hill Farm

Eve's Hill Farm - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service welcomed the Prince's Trust team from Norwich as part of its Norfolk Day activities. They did some fire engagement with crews at North Earlham fire station.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue with Prince's Trust Norwich

Norfolk Fire and Rescue with Prince's Trust Norwich - Credit: NFRS

Rock Choir Norwich had a wonderful time flash mobbing at Wymondham and was featured BBC Radio Norfolk while fundraising for Break charity.

Norfolk Day in Wymondham. Rock Choir. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Day in Wymondham. Rock Choir - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Day in Wymondham. Rock Choir. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Day in Wymondham. Rock Choir - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Day in Whymondham. Rock Choir. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Day in Wymondham. Rock Choir - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Broom Boats hosted Norfolk Day fun at Broom Marina with a day by the riverside followed by a barbecue and outdoor cinema showing of the Lion King.

Fun at Broom Marina!

Fun at Broom Marina! - Credit: Broom

Ancient House Museum, Thetford, held a calming colouring 'Here Come the Vikings' trail and event.

Vikings at Thetford's museum bringing Norfolk's history to life

Vikings at Thetford's museum bringing Norfolk's history to life - Credit: Thetford museum

The Norfolk Day flag flying proud in London

The Norfolk flag flying proud in London - Credit: Alex Jackson

Heacham Manor Hotel flying the flag for Norfolk Dy

Heacham Manor Hotel flying the flag for Norfolk Dy - Credit: Heacham Manor Hotel

Mary, a tenant at Norse Care's Westfields Care Home, celebrating Norfolk Day

Mary, a tenant at Norse Care's Westfields Care Home, celebrating Norfolk Day - Credit: Norse

Author Jon Neal cherishing Norfolk with a walk

Author Jon Neal cherishes Norfolk with a walk - Credit: Supplied

Reader Gallery
Norfolk Day
Norfolk
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Ross Kincaid, Elena Kuznetsova, Jacob Oddy and David Lovett from the Honingham Buck.

Food and Drink

The tiny Norfolk village home to 'Norfolk's best' farm shop and pub

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Winterton Beach

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Woman dies in sea off Winterton

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
The Station Bistro in Wymondham, run by Brendan Gray, has been named Norfolk's best café. 

Food and Drink

Café at train station named best in Norfolk with owner 'over the moon'  

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Ed Sheeran performs on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert, at the Royal Albert Hall, Lond

Latitude Festival

Ed Sheeran delights crowd with surprise Latitude appearance

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon