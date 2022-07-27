Gallery

How did you celebrate this year’s Norfolk Day? - Credit: Various

Across Nelson’s fine county hundreds of groups, organisations, businesses, families, and friends celebrated this year’s Norfolk Day.

From flags flying outside parliament in London to rock choirs performing in Wymondham, everything that is wonderful about Norfolk was enjoyed and cherished for the event's fifth year.

Sponsored by Richardson's, the day is a collaboration with the EDP, Norwich Evening News, and BBC Radio Norfolk.

Here is a snapshot of the way the region marked the day.

The Maids Head Hotel in Tombland, Norwich, hosted a special audience with Rob Knee as Thomas Paine, who was born in Thetford in 1737 and became a leading figure in both the American struggle for Independence and French Revolution. Donations were collected for Norfolk and Waveney Mind.

Rob Knee as Thomas Paine for Norfolk Day at the Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Robin and Woody with Rob - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Fans of Norwich’s enthralling past were treated to a free historic tour by guide and independent publisher Paul Dickson. Donations were raised for charity The Benjamin Foundation.

Paul Dickson's tour group pictured outside St Swithin's Church and Norwich Arts Centre - Credit: Paul Dickson

Norwich Theatre Royal held an event with legendary ballet dancer Carlos Acosta OBE, which included an Instagram live with Stephen Crocker, the theatre's chief executive and creative director. There was also a Norfolk Day map placed in the circle lounge at the theatre for people to place a flag to mark a place that is special to them.

Norfolk Theatre Royal Norfolk map - Credit: Alex Rimell

Deputy leader of West Norfolk Borough Council, Graham Middleton, visited King’s Lynn's Museum and Gaol House and enjoyed playing a specially created game of Civil War Siege Shuffle.

Cllr Graham Middleton visiting King's Lynn Musuem - Credit: Submitted

Staff at First Home Improvements decorated their desks and offices before taking part in a Norfolk-themed quiz.

The harvest team at Eves Hill Farm, scooped up some of the county’s world-famous malting barley.

Eve Hill Farm, Reepham, with Jeremy Buxton and Andrew - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Eve's Hill Farm - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Eve's Hill Farm - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Eve's Hill Farm - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service welcomed the Prince's Trust team from Norwich as part of its Norfolk Day activities. They did some fire engagement with crews at North Earlham fire station.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue with Prince's Trust Norwich - Credit: NFRS

Rock Choir Norwich had a wonderful time flash mobbing at Wymondham and was featured BBC Radio Norfolk while fundraising for Break charity.

Norfolk Day in Wymondham. Rock Choir - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Day in Wymondham. Rock Choir - Credit: Brittany Woodman

Norfolk Day in Wymondham. Rock Choir - Credit: Brittany Woodman/ Archant

Broom Boats hosted Norfolk Day fun at Broom Marina with a day by the riverside followed by a barbecue and outdoor cinema showing of the Lion King.

Fun at Broom Marina! - Credit: Broom

Ancient House Museum, Thetford, held a calming colouring 'Here Come the Vikings' trail and event.

Vikings at Thetford's museum bringing Norfolk's history to life - Credit: Thetford museum

The Norfolk flag flying proud in London - Credit: Alex Jackson

Heacham Manor Hotel flying the flag for Norfolk Dy - Credit: Heacham Manor Hotel

Mary, a tenant at Norse Care's Westfields Care Home, celebrating Norfolk Day - Credit: Norse